Advertisement

Richland Center High School to host vaccine clinic Wednesday

(Pixabay)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Richland County Emergency Management is offering a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Richland Center High School on Wednesday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A release said the clinic will be held in the high school’s auditorium lobby, located at 1996 US Highway 14, Richland Center. 

Appointments are available at this time & walk-ins are welcome.

Emergency Management reminds individuals who received their first Pfizer vaccine dose on June 9th that they are pre-scheduled to get their second dose on Wednesday, June 30.

To schedule, eligible individuals should go to Richland Hospital Clinics’ website or Health and Human Service’s website, select a time and choose “Richland Center High School” as a location. 

Once scheduled, individuals should arrive at their appointment 5 minutes early wearing a mask.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

MPD: Reports of shots fired near Nitty Gritty late Thursday night
Johnson says the event will allow people from across the country to tell their stories and...
Sen. Johnson to tout claims of vaccine side effects
Stop Line 3 protest takes place in Mankato
Biden administration passes up chance to block oil pipeline
Full closure on WIS 26/Milton Ave. near I-39/90 in Janesville set for Sunday night