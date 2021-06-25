Richland Center High School to host vaccine clinic Wednesday

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Richland County Emergency Management is offering a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Richland Center High School on Wednesday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A release said the clinic will be held in the high school’s auditorium lobby, located at 1996 US Highway 14, Richland Center.

Appointments are available at this time & walk-ins are welcome.

Emergency Management reminds individuals who received their first Pfizer vaccine dose on June 9th that they are pre-scheduled to get their second dose on Wednesday, June 30.

To schedule, eligible individuals should go to Richland Hospital Clinics’ website or Health and Human Service’s website, select a time and choose “Richland Center High School” as a location.

Once scheduled, individuals should arrive at their appointment 5 minutes early wearing a mask.

