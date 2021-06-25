Advertisement

Sen. Johnson to tout claims of vaccine side effects

Johnson says the event will allow people from across the country to tell their stories and...
Johnson says the event will allow people from across the country to tell their stories and share concerns he says have been “repeatedly ignored” by the medical community.((AP Photo/Andrew Harnik))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin plans to hold a news conference bringing together people who claim to have had adverse reactions to the coronavirus vaccine, including the wife of former Green Bay Packers player Ken Ruettgers.

Johnson has been criticized by doctors and others for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine.

Johnson, who has no medical training or expertise, has not been vaccinated and claims that he’s “just asking questions.”

He said Friday that the Monday news conference in Milwaukee will allow people from across the country to tell their stories and share concerns he says have been “repeatedly ignored” by the medical community.

