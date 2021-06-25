Advertisement

Shooting in Janesville leaves one man injured

By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man has a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon after a shooting in Janesville.

The Janesville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Milton Avenue.

Authorities say two men got into an argument and shots were then fired, resulting in one man receiving non-life threatening injuries.

The two men were reported to have been related to one another.

Police arrested the alleged shooter, a 65-year-old man, and charged him with alleged reckless injury/domestic violence.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

Sharen Hoskins helps customers at the Wedge Inn Cafe, after returning from semi-retirement to...
Tracking worker shortage: Janesville business owner returns from semi-retirement to help out
Fire graphic
Unattended campfire kettle results in Janesville fire
In a Facebook post, Baraboo Police Department says Brayden J. Peterson was last seen at 1:30...
Baraboo child found safe after being reported missing
WisDOT is seeking public input regarding WIS 69 project in Green County