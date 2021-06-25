Unattended campfire kettle results in Janesville fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville residential fire this afternoon resulted in a damaged garage and deck.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, at 3:56 p.m. they responded to a fire at 915 N Martin Rd. where they found a deck and garage on fire.

Firefighters reported that the back side of the attached garage was on fire and that the fire had penetrated into the garage. The fire was then quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire was said to be from a campfire kettle on the composite deck that the residents had used the night before.

One firefighter and one resident were treated for smoke inhalation according to the Janesville FD.

It is estimated that there was $10,000 in damages.

