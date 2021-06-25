Why Coral Bleaching is the center of a UNESCO/Australian Government Controversy
UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee has proposed listing the Great Barrier Reef as “In Danger”.
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Australian Government vows to fight a UNESCO proposal to add the Great Barrier Reef to the “World Heritage In Danger” list. Meteorologist Brendan Johnson explains what’s behind that decision and how coral bleaching affects the reef in the video above.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.