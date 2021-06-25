Advertisement

Wis. families to receive additional food benefits

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s top health agency announced Friday that students who participate in the National School Lunch Program will receive more than $80 million in food benefits.

Due to many schools holding virtual learning last year, the Department of Health Services explained many students didn’t receive free or reduced meals at school.

DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said the benefits go beyond just helping the students.

“The benefits available through the School P-EBT program not only help families feed their children, they also support our communities, our grocers, and every part of our food supply chain,” said Timberlake.

Congress created the School Pandemic EBT program to help families who struggle with hunger. Families of more than 250,000 students will start to receive the benefits on a rolling basis this weekend.

The program benefits will go toward families who children were learning remotely part or full time in at least one month between December 2020 and March 2021.

This is the second round of funding from the program.

