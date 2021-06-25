Advertisement

WisDOT is seeking public input regarding WIS 69 project in Green County

(WBAY)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking for input regarding a project that would improve parts of WIS 69 in Green County. The construction would stretch from Bushnell Creek near Monroe to Cow Path Lane in New Glarus.

In a news release from the DOT, the proposed improvements would include removing and replacing 2-inches of asphalt, installing centerline and shoulder rumble strips, adding new pavement markings, and replacing deteriorating culverts.

The improvement project is set to begin in 2026, but could be moved up to 2023 if funding becomes available.

More information detailing the project can be found on the DOT’s webpage.

