2 people stabbed in Adams County

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOWN OF SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people in Adams County were injured Friday morning after they both received stab wounds, authorities say.

A person called the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center around 7:45 a.m. saying they had been stabbed in the 1100 block of Fawn Court in the Town of Springville, according to a report.

The sheriff’s office continued, saying they received more information that indicated a second person had also been stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they found both subjects with stab wounds. Authorities say the two suspects are known to each other and are being treated for their injuries.

The sheriff’s office adds this is an isolated incident and there isn’t any danger to the public.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this case.

Authorities were assisted by Lifestar Ambulance.

