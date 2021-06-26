Adames, Brewers beat Rockies in 11th, ballpark fully open

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field.

Billed as Re-Opening Day, the game that originally was scheduled to be played at night drew a crowd of 31,140.

It was the first time the Brewers were allowed 100% capacity at a park that holds 41,700.

Milwaukee began the season at 25 percent and upped it to 50 percent on May 15. Hiura hit a home run in the seventh and lifted a flyball over a five-man infield to win it in the 11th.

