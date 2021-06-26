American Girl Benefit Sale to be virtual again this year

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Preparations are underway for the 34th American Girl Benefit Sale, with organizers posting Friday that this year’s sale will be online again.

On the sale’s Facebook page, organizers recalled that they were completely sold out of dolls last year. Since then, they have received many dolls, but will still not have as much inventory as compared to previous years.

The goal of the sale is to allow for families to shop for products, while also raising money for the Madison Children’s Museum and American Girl charities.

Those who want to shop the sale this year should expect that fewer tickets will be available for sale on Aug. 25 and there will be a lower limit on items to purchase.

Ticketholders will only be able to shop online Saturday, Sept. 25 and times will be assigned to each person based on a random ticket lottery, similar to in past years.

Shoppers can then pick up their items from the new Benefit Sale Warehouse in Middleton at 8830 N. Greenview Drive. Curbside pickup times will be scheduled for weekends starting Oct. 9 and concluding Oct. 24. There will be no shipping offered.

