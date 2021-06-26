Celebrating Summer: Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - There is so much to do and see across southern Wisconsin. That’s why the NBC15 team is heading out each Friday to a new location and to celebrate summer as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, NBC15′s Leigh Mills and Maria Lisignoli took a trip to Veterans Park in Cambridge.

One of the attractions in Cambridge to check out includes Hinchley Farm, which is family-owned.

The Hinchley’s bought the farm in 1958 and it has been passed down for three generations. As COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed, co-owner Tina Hinchley said the farm has increased their educational tours to give people a look at where their food comes from.

”And when these kids are out here, they may not want to become a dairy farmer but they’re going to be able to evaluate choices in their future, that maybe they are involved in agriculture or in farming somehow or in a different perspective of it food science,” said Hinchley.

Summer concerts begin

The first summer concert of the year started on Friday, which was put on by the Cambridge Art Council.

Council President Laurie Struss sat down with NBC15 to discuss the concerts and what other events are happening this summer.

Rustic Road is the first local band that will play in the summer concert series.

Bike boom

Biking was an activity that boomed over the pandemic, but it wasn’t just normal street biking here in Cambridge.

Mountain biking also surged in popularity, partly because the city has the perfect place to do it. The CamRock County Park is over 30 miles, with trailheads in Cambridge and Rockdale.

There are three different areas where visitors can park their cars, with trails ranging from easy, flat ground to man-made jumps closeby.

CamRock Trail steward Chuck Hutchens says he’s amazed at how many people took up the sport in the last year.

”It’s been like that since last April. It just never stopped all winter long,” said Hutchens. “We ride all winter as well. In fact biking in the winter with four or five inch tires on your bike and we grew up on the trails in the snow, snow and right all winter long and it’s just been crazy busy. I think just getting outdoors and with COVID it’s something you can do safely.”

Hutchens said if you want to try out the trails, but are new to the sport, the best place to start is at the Cambridge trailhead.

Businesses begin to reopen

Local shops have begun to open back up in Cambridge, including Rowe Pottery. After more than a year of having their studio space closed to the public, they are finally open again.

”It’s really great to be able to open up the space because that’s what we love about it is to be able to show people our process, have people meet our artists,” owner Beverly Semmann said. “They have been here for over 25 years, most of them so they have a rich history in real pottery, a rich history in ceramics, and we love to show that off.”

