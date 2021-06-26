Advertisement

Court tosses lawsuits against store in Texas church killing

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Texas Supreme Court says survivors and relatives of those killed in a 2017 mass killing at a church can’t sue a sporting goods chain for selling the gunman the rifle used in the attack.

Kelley killed more than two dozen people when he opened fire at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. The 26-year-old then killed himself during a chase after the shooting.

The court on Friday threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors that alleged that a San Antonio-area store negligently sold the gun to Devin Kelley in 2016.

