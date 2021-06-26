Dane County encourages people to buy local this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County organizations are encouraging people to buy local for the next week to support area businesses.

Dane Buy Local and its member businesses declared June 25 until July 4 Independents Week, in conjunction with the American Independent Business Alliance.

After a difficult past 15 months during the COVID-19 pandemic for many businesses, Dane Buy Local Board President Amy Johnson said now is the perfect time to shop.

“I hope the turnout numbers show this to be the most successful Independents Week so far, emphasizing how glad we are that they’re here and we can be with them again,” said Johnson.

Dane County has invested over $29 million in its Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program, which was launched in April 2020.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.