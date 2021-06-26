Advertisement

Dane County encourages people to buy local this week

State Street in Madison (Curt Lenz/WMTV)
State Street in Madison (Curt Lenz/WMTV)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County organizations are encouraging people to buy local for the next week to support area businesses.

Dane Buy Local and its member businesses declared June 25 until July 4 Independents Week, in conjunction with the American Independent Business Alliance.

After a difficult past 15 months during the COVID-19 pandemic for many businesses, Dane Buy Local Board President Amy Johnson said now is the perfect time to shop.

“I hope the turnout numbers show this to be the most successful Independents Week so far, emphasizing how glad we are that they’re here and we can be with them again,” said Johnson.

Dane County has invested over $29 million in its Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program, which was launched in April 2020.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline

Latest News

How a 22 1/2 year sentence adds up in Derek Chauvin’s sentence
How a 22 1/2 year sentence adds up in Derek Chauvin’s sentence
Jamie Beggs
Complaint: Rock County homicide suspect allegedly sought to save victim’s soul
A former prosecutor walks us through the process of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing.
How a 22 1/2 year sentence adds up in Derek Chauvin’s sentence
Many towns have special celebrations and firework displays scheduled over the next few days in...
Find 4th of July fireworks near you