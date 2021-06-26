Advertisement

Dodging Rain Showers Next Week

Southern Wisconsin remains in an unsettled weather pattern - prompting periods of showers Sunday thru Thursday.
Scattered showers and a few storms remain in the forecast next week.
Scattered showers and a few storms remain in the forecast next week.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a deluge of rain in SW Wisconsin, scattered rain showers remained over the region through Saturday afternoon. Most places have picked up 0.5″-1″ of rain in the last 24 hours. Far higher totals were reported West where a training line of showers delivered upwards of 8-9″ of rainfall.

Scattered showers continue to cycle through southern Wisconsin in the vicinity of low-pressure. The low-pressure system will track NE through the rest of tonight into early Sunday. Lows fall back into the mid 60s underneath all the cloud cover. Given the wet weather, patchy fog may be a concern first thing Sunday.

Drier periods of weather will mark Sunday afternoon as the low moves away. Clouds will remain draped overhead with highs reaching into the upper 70s. The weather pattern remains unsettled next week. Periods of scattered showers and a few storms are likely Monday thru Wednesday afternoons. A cold front will drop South - along with High pressure - on Thursday. Scattered showers are possible, but will be followed by cooler & drier weather. Highs next weekend will reach into the mid and upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

Umbrellas Up - Periods of rain and storms Saturday through Saturday night
Weekend Rainfall Totals
Umbrellas Up - Periods of rain and storms Saturday through Saturday night
Scattered showers & some storms are likely this weekend. Heavy rainfall and extended periods of...
1-3″ of Rain this Weekend; Dreary & humid into Next Week
Warm and humid conditions are expected this weekend. Rain is on the way as well.
First Alert Day Canceled - Warm and Humid Today