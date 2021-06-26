Dodging Rain Showers Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a deluge of rain in SW Wisconsin, scattered rain showers remained over the region through Saturday afternoon. Most places have picked up 0.5″-1″ of rain in the last 24 hours. Far higher totals were reported West where a training line of showers delivered upwards of 8-9″ of rainfall.

Scattered showers continue to cycle through southern Wisconsin in the vicinity of low-pressure. The low-pressure system will track NE through the rest of tonight into early Sunday. Lows fall back into the mid 60s underneath all the cloud cover. Given the wet weather, patchy fog may be a concern first thing Sunday.

Drier periods of weather will mark Sunday afternoon as the low moves away. Clouds will remain draped overhead with highs reaching into the upper 70s. The weather pattern remains unsettled next week. Periods of scattered showers and a few storms are likely Monday thru Wednesday afternoons. A cold front will drop South - along with High pressure - on Thursday. Scattered showers are possible, but will be followed by cooler & drier weather. Highs next weekend will reach into the mid and upper 70s.

