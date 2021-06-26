Advertisement

Find 4th of July fireworks near you

Many towns have special celebrations and firework displays scheduled over the next few days in...
Many towns have special celebrations and firework displays scheduled over the next few days in honor of the Fourth of July holiday and some are postponing the fun.
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Here’s a list of firework displays happening in local communities in celebration of the Fourth of July.

FRIDAY, JULY 2

Montello 4th of July Celebration near City Park

Dusk

Portage Fireworks Celebration

9:30 – midnight

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Stoughton Fair at Mand Park

Dusk

Fire on the River at 726 Water St in Sauk Prairie

Dusk

Edgerton Lion’s Club Fireworks Celebration

Dusk

SUNDAY, JULY 4

Shorewood Hills Fireworks at Blackhawk Country Club

Dusk

Monona Community Festival

8:30 p.m.

DeForest 4th of July Community Celebration at Firemen’s Park

7 p.m.

Lake Leota July 4th Celebration at Lake Leota, Evansville, WI

6:00 – 9:30 p.m.

WaunaBoom at Ripp Park, Waunakee, WI

2 – 10:30 p.m.

Sun Prairie Fireworks Celebration at Angell Park Speedway

6:30 p.m.

Watertown 4th of July Celebration at Riverside Park

Dusk

Festival Foods Fireworks at 700 Washington Ave in Baraboo

9:30 p.m.

How a 22 1/2 year sentence adds up in Derek Chauvin's sentence
