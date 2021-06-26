Find 4th of July fireworks near you
Here’s a list of firework displays happening in local communities in celebration of the Fourth of July.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Montello 4th of July Celebration near City Park
Dusk
Portage Fireworks Celebration
9:30 – midnight
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Stoughton Fair at Mand Park
Dusk
Fire on the River at 726 Water St in Sauk Prairie
Dusk
Edgerton Lion’s Club Fireworks Celebration
Dusk
SUNDAY, JULY 4
Shorewood Hills Fireworks at Blackhawk Country Club
Dusk
Monona Community Festival
8:30 p.m.
DeForest 4th of July Community Celebration at Firemen’s Park
7 p.m.
Lake Leota July 4th Celebration at Lake Leota, Evansville, WI
6:00 – 9:30 p.m.
WaunaBoom at Ripp Park, Waunakee, WI
2 – 10:30 p.m.
Sun Prairie Fireworks Celebration at Angell Park Speedway
6:30 p.m.
Watertown 4th of July Celebration at Riverside Park
Dusk
Festival Foods Fireworks at 700 Washington Ave in Baraboo
9:30 p.m.