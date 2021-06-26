Find 4th of July fireworks near you

Here’s a list of firework displays happening in local communities in celebration of the Fourth of July.

FRIDAY, JULY 2

Montello 4th of July Celebration near City Park

Dusk

Portage Fireworks Celebration

9:30 – midnight

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Stoughton Fair at Mand Park

Dusk

Fire on the River at 726 Water St in Sauk Prairie

Dusk

Edgerton Lion’s Club Fireworks Celebration

Dusk

SUNDAY, JULY 4

Shorewood Hills Fireworks at Blackhawk Country Club

Dusk

Monona Community Festival

8:30 p.m.

DeForest 4th of July Community Celebration at Firemen’s Park

7 p.m.

Lake Leota July 4th Celebration at Lake Leota, Evansville, WI

6:00 – 9:30 p.m.

WaunaBoom at Ripp Park, Waunakee, WI

2 – 10:30 p.m.

Sun Prairie Fireworks Celebration at Angell Park Speedway

6:30 p.m.

Watertown 4th of July Celebration at Riverside Park

Dusk

Festival Foods Fireworks at 700 Washington Ave in Baraboo

9:30 p.m.