FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Roadways barricaded due to flooding in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency Management officials are receiving reports of water on area roadways due to heavy rainfall Friday night into Saturday morning.

Dispatchers tell NBC15 there are reports of water on Highway 171 to 131 near Gays Mills and also on Highway 35 north of Prairie du Chien.

According to the National Weather Service, several roads are barricade due to flash flooding. Officials are asking drivers if they see standing water to turn around, don’t drown.

Preliminary rainfall totals range between 4-8 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood warning to 9:30 a.m. for life threatening flash flooding this morning.

⚠️First Alert - SKYTRACKER HD is estimating 4-8"+ of rain has fallen across parts of Crawford Co. LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODING is possible. FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been extended to 9:30AM. pic.twitter.com/AHD3UD9dJA — James Parish (@James_NBC15) June 26, 2021

Very dangerous flash flooding may be ongoing right now in central Crawford County, WI. Six to seven inches of rain look to have fallen in the last 2 hours. Please let us know if you have any reports from this area! #wiwx — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 26, 2021

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN: Crawford County Emergency Management tells us there is water reported on the following roadways. - Highway 171 to 131 (near Gays Mills) - Highway 35 (North of Prairie du Chien) Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Saturday, June 26, 2021

