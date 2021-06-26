Advertisement

FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Roadways barricaded due to flooding in Crawford County

Officials are asking drivers if they see standing water to turn around, don’t drown.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency Management officials are receiving reports of water on area roadways due to heavy rainfall Friday night into Saturday morning.

Dispatchers tell NBC15 there are reports of water on Highway 171 to 131 near Gays Mills and also on Highway 35 north of Prairie du Chien.

According to the National Weather Service, several roads are barricade due to flash flooding. Officials are asking drivers if they see standing water to turn around, don’t drown.

Preliminary rainfall totals range between 4-8 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood warning to 9:30 a.m. for life threatening flash flooding this morning.

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN: Crawford County Emergency Management tells us there is water reported on the following roadways. - Highway 171 to 131 (near Gays Mills) - Highway 35 (North of Prairie du Chien)

Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Saturday, June 26, 2021

