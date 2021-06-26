Heavy rain dumps 6-12″ of rain across Crawford County Saturday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Parts of Crawford county saw several months worth of rain in just a matter of hours Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall started to develop across Crawford County. Heavy rain and thunderstorms continued to develop through 8 a.m. The train thunderstorms dumped heavy rain on top of heavy rain.

SKYTRACKER HD shows a large part of Crawford County received 4-8″+ of rain Saturday morning. According to radar estimated rainfall totals, the heaviest rain fell between Highway 35 and Highway 131 in Crawford County. This is where almost a foot of rain fell.

Radar Estimated Rainfall Totals - Crawford County Saturday morning (NBC15)

The heavy rain prompted the National Weather Service in La Crosse to issue a FLASH FLOOD WARNING, which is allowed to expire. An AREAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect for parts of Crawford County until 3:15 p.m.

Areal Flood Warning - Crawford County (NBC15)

According to Crawford County Emergency Management officials, areas in Crawford County are experiencing road closures and rock slides.

