How a 22 1/2 year sentence adds up in Derek Chauvin’s sentence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years for the killing of George Floyd on Friday.

Mark Osler, a law professor from the University of St. Thomas, said he believes the judge “took the target number in the guidelines, which is 12 and a half years, and added ten years to it,”

Of that sentence, Chauvin will only serve two-thirds, or 15 years, behind bars. With good behavior, the rest will be in community supervision.

Minnesota’s baseline sentence is determined by the seriousness of the offense, as well as the criminal history of the defendant, Osler said. Chauvin had no previous history.

The judge bumped up Chauvin’s sentence ten years due to two aggravating factors, according to Osler: “The abuse of the power that a police officer has and then also the cruelty that was inherent in what Derek Chauvin did.”

He added, “The fact that he went real significantly over the sentencing guidelines does mean something, that it was making a statement.”

Going into the hearing, prosecutors wanted a 30 year sentence for Chauvin. This was to cover his most serious of three charges: second-degree murder. Chauvin was also charged of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in May 2020.

Chauvin’s attorneys wanted parole.

In Wisconsin’s Capitol Square, the site of many demonstrations sparked by Floyd’s death, community members shared their reactions,

“It’s not as many as I would have hoped, but it’s better than I expected” Sandra Higgins said.

Rasheeda Kelley, from Madison, said the sentence was not enough. “They should’ve given him life. [Chauvin] took somebody’s life, and I feel like he did not care that he had his knee on that man’s neck,” she said.

While the statutory maximum for Chauvin’s charge was 40 years, Osler explained a legal precedent actually limited it to 30 years. The judge, according to Osler, only had that much without risking his decision being reversed.

