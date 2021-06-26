Madison Fire Department rescue team weighs in on Florida building collapse

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least four people are dead and over 150 are still missing following a condo collapse near Miami Thursday morning. Crews are using K-9 units to continue search and rescue efforts for any survivors.

NBC15 asked the question: how would Madison handle a similar situation? The answer: Madison Fire Department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT) would step in. About 50 firefighters make up HURT, and they train for four main types of situations, including structural collapse.

Madison Fire Lieutenant Todd Shortreed said the first thing his team would do would be to make sure the area is safe for first responders.

“We would go in quickly with these pieces of equipment,” Shortreed said, displaying structural supports. He added, “We are looking to support slabs of concrete, walls that are leaning over.”

Shortreed is a team leader for HURT. His team would be the one to respond if a building collapse happened in the city of Madison or surrounding areas.

Shortreed explained HURT’s 50 plus members officially train weekly, but incorporate training into day-to-day activities as well. He said the situations they handle can be high-risk, and they have to be ready. In the case of a building collapse, the area can remain unstable.

“You have to have your head on a swivel,” Shortreed explained, adding, “All it takes is the movement of one piece of steel or concrete and a lot more collapse can occur.”

The job can be stressful, but Shortreed said the focus is always on helping as many people as possible.

“You have to the ability to set aside your emotions and get the job done,” he said.

The cause of the condo collapse in Florida is still unknown, but it could lead to a change in design guidelines if the cause turns out to be design-related. According to Madison College architecture program director Aaron Johnson, this would not be the first time.

Johnson explained the International Building Code is updated every three years, and major changes often happen after an incident like the one in Florida, including large earthquakes or building fires.

“When we had the earthquake in San Francisco, that led to much stricter regulations about seismic designs for buildings,” he described, adding, “They will certainly incorporate and try to write the code or revise it.

Johnson also explained that the building code is constantly evolving. The code when the condo building in Florida was designed is different than the code now, and it was less standardized on a national and international level.

