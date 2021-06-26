Advertisement

Man charged with killing grandmother says he saved her soul

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man charged with killing his 97-year-old grandmother allegedly told detectives he turned her into a saint and saved her soul by killing her.

A criminal complaint charges 37-year-old Jamie Beggs with first-degree intentional homicide. It states that Beggs questioned why he was being charged with murder because he had made her into a saint.

The complaint says Kathleen Beggs died from a sharp force injury to her neck and strangulation. She was found dead at her home near Footville on June 14.

Bail was set Friday at $100,000. Other relatives said that was too low.

