Advertisement

Milwaukee man gets 20 years in hit-and-run deaths of sisters

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed two sisters as they were leaving a playground and left their cousin badly injured.

The three children were holding hands as they were struck in the crosswalk. Daetwan Robinson fled the scene, and tried to paint his car, before witnesses and videos led to his arrest.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in March to two counts of hit and run causing death. Robinson apologized to the victims’ families at his sentencing Friday and said he’ll be sorry every day of his life.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Most Read

Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
“Pride Ride” bicycle ride celebrates LGBTQ+ Community
For years, Virgin Galactic has tried to send paying passengers to space. Now that the latest...
Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly customers into space.
A gun and police tape.
Court tosses lawsuits against store in Texas church killing