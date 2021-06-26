Advertisement

MPD: Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash overnight

By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a hit and run driver early Saturday morning.

According to Madison Police, the vehicle was traveling inbound in the 800 block of East Washington around 1:30a.m. before hitting the pedestrian.

The dark colored sedan left the scene before emergency crews arrived on scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-266-4988

