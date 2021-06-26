Advertisement

Pacific Northwest swelters in historic heat wave

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Government officials, wildlife managers and utility workers across the Pacific Northwest were trying to keep people and animals safe as a historic heat wave scorched the region on Saturday.

Temperatures in many areas were expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days. Seattle was expected to edge above 100 degrees over the weekend.

In Portland, Oregon, forecasters said the thermometer could soar to 108 degrees Sunday, breaking an all-time record. The heat wave shocked a region accustomed to mild summers where many don’t have air conditioning.

Cities opened cooling centers and utilities braced for power outages.

