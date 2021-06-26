Advertisement

“Pride Ride” bicycle ride celebrates LGBTQ+ Community

(WITN)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trek Bicycle Madison West and Trek Madison East are hosting a “Pride Ride” bicycle ride on June 27 to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

The free event will begin at 9 a.m. at McPike Park in Madison and last about an hour.

Masks will be required before and after the ride.

Further information can be found on the event’s Facebook page and those who have questions can call 608-833-8735.

