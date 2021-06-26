Iowa police investigate body found in Des Moines River
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa police are investigating a body found in the Des Moines River. Des Moines police found the body Saturday.
Des Moines Fire Department’s Water Emergency Team is helping recover the body. Police are investigating the death.
Spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek says more information will be released when it’s available.
