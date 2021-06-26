Advertisement

US Sen. Ron Johnson: Liberals feel America isn’t good enough

(Toni Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says America is making progress on racism but that liberals feel it’s not good enough.

Johnson made the remarks Saturday at the Wisconsin Republican convention at a Wisconsin Dells resort.

He took the stage to rail against liberals, saying they’ve grown angrier over the last decade and want to impose everything they want on conservatives, who just want to be left alone.

He said America isn’t perfect and carries the original sin of slavery but that the country has made progress. But he says that’s not good enough for liberals. He encouraged delegates to “take back our culture.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.

Most Read

Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire

Latest News

SKYTRACKER HD Radar Loop
Umbrellas Up - Periods of rain and storms Saturday through Saturday night
Officials are asking drivers if they see standing water to turn around, don’t drown.
FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Roadways barricaded due to flooding in Crawford County
The Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT) shares how they prepare for similar high-risk situations.
Madison Fire Department rescue team weighs in on Florida building collapse