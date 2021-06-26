US Sen. Ron Johnson: Liberals feel America isn’t good enough

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says America is making progress on racism but that liberals feel it’s not good enough.

Johnson made the remarks Saturday at the Wisconsin Republican convention at a Wisconsin Dells resort.

He took the stage to rail against liberals, saying they’ve grown angrier over the last decade and want to impose everything they want on conservatives, who just want to be left alone.

He said America isn’t perfect and carries the original sin of slavery but that the country has made progress. But he says that’s not good enough for liberals. He encouraged delegates to “take back our culture.”

