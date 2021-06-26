UPDATE: All roads open in Crawford Co. following flash flood warning

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has currently issued a River Flood Warning for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills and Steuben from this afternoon into Monday.

According the Crawford County Emergency Management Office the initial reports were received of flash flooding early Saturday morning in the northern part of Crawford Co.

Multiple state highways had been temporarily shut down including State Highway 131 in the Village of Gays Mills and State Highway 35, north of Lock and Dam 9. They have since been reopened.

Norther Crawford County is estimated to have received nearly 12 inches of rain, with areas around the village of Seneca receiving an estimated 6+ inches of rain and an estimated 4+ inches of rain for within the City of Prairie du Chien, according to a press release from the Crawford Co. Sheriff’s office.

It is estimated that there is over $290,000 in public infrastructure damage. Personal property assessments are currently ongoing.

