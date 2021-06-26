Umbrellas Up - Periods of rain and storms Saturday through Saturday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep your rain gear handy this weekend. Periods of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will impact the area on Saturday through Saturday night. Saturday will not be a washout. There will be dry periods between the rain showers and storms. Rain chances will continue into Sunday. However, Sunday does not look like it is going to be as wet as what it looked like the past few days. Widespread rainfall totals this weekend will likely range from 0.5 - 1.5″. The heaviest rain will fall where the thunderstorms develop.

Weekend Rainfall Totals (NBC15)

Scattered rain showers and storms will continue to develop as a warm front lifts north across the area this morning. The main threats with the morning rain and thunderstorm activity will be locally heavy rainfall and lightning. Patchy areas of thick fog will also be possible this morning in between the downpours and thunderstorms. It’s also a warm and muggy start to the day. Temperatures are on either side of 70 degrees this morning.

A storm system will push through southern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening and bring in another round of rain and storms. There will be a break in the rain and storm activity later this morning and early this afternoon. The BIG question is how long of a break will it be. If the atmosphere can destabilize, or fuel backup, there will be the potential for a few strong to severe storms. All of southern Wisconsin is under a MARGINAL threat of severe weather today, which is the lowest threat level. If a stronger storm develops, the main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Once again, Saturday’s severe weather threat is a conditional severe weather threat. The morning rain and storms might prevent strong to severe storms from developing this afternoon and evening.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Saturday (NBC15)

Saturday will also be mild and muggy. Due to the clouds and rain, highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s. A few places could hit 80 degrees. With dew point temperatures near 70 degrees, it is going to be very muggy.

Saturday's Planner (NBC15)

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms will linger into Saturday night. The chance rain will likely go down throughout the overnight. Saturday night is going to be mild and muggy too. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday is looking like the better half of the weekend for outdoor activities. There will be a chance of rain Sunday morning, but much of the area looks like it is going to stay dry Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Weekend Forecast (NBC15)

The active weather pattern looks like it is going to continue the rest of the month and into July. There will be at least a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms each day in the extended forecast. From a temperature standpoint, temperatures will be near 80 degrees through the middle of the next. It’s going to be cooler by the end of the workweek. Highs will only be in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.