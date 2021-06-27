Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen’s Return

(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Bruce Springsteen reprises his Broadway show for a summer run, another sign of live entertainment’s rebirth after a 15-month pause because of COVID-19.

The emotional Boss wiped away tears as he recalled his late father and other relatives who had died, saying the reprise of his show allows him to spend more time with them.

His Saturday night audience included bandmate Steven Van Zandt and the governor of his home state of New Jersey.

Fans at the St. James Theatre were required to show proof of vaccination, which drew a small but boisterous band of anti-vax demonstrators outside.

