City-wide burn ban is lifted in Whitewater

Picture source - Pixabay
Picture source - Pixabay
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Whitewater has lifted the burn ban that was issued on June 16.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated that there is now a low chance of fire danger in Whitewater, however residents still need a permit to burn.

The burn ban was issued for within the city limits and restricted the burning of organic yard waste. Recreational burning such as campfires and bonfires were also prohibited.

Warm weather and severe draughts in Wisconsin have resulted in vegetation drying out, increasing the risk of wildfires.

