Advertisement

Fitchburg first responders rescue six ducklings from storm drain

Police and fire crews helped reunite the ducklings with their mama.
Police and fire crews helped reunite the ducklings with their mama.
Police and fire crews helped reunite the ducklings with their mama.(Fitchburg Fire Rescue)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Six ducklings were reunited with their mama after getting trapped in a storm drain.

A Fitchburg police officer first noticed the mother duck standing along the curb of Williamsburg Way near Verona Road on Saturday morning. According to the police department, an officer discovered six ducklings had fallen through a storm drain and were unable to get out.

The Fitchburg Fire Department entered the storm drain to rescue all the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.

First responders had some fun and decided to name the ducks “Huey, Dewey, Louie, Daisy, Penelope, and Petunia.”

Our night shift officers never know what they might find on their patrols. Early this morning, an observant Officer...

Posted by Fitchburg, Wisconsin - Police Department on Saturday, June 26, 2021

In the early morning hours of June 26, 2021 the Fitchburg, Wisconsin - Police Department requested the FFD respond to...

Posted by Fitchburg Fire Rescue on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
A Madison casino guest won $1 million on a $10 bet.
Second Madison casino guest wins $1 million jackpot

Latest News

County officials estimate that there is over $290,000 in public infrastructure damage
State of Emergency declared in Crawford County after flooding
Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
One Dane County retailer said 90 percent of sales are people buying an RV for the first time.
RV sales spike driven by more first-time buyers during pandemic
Emergency Management officials are receiving reports of water on area roadways due to heavy...
FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Roadways barricaded due to flooding in Crawford County