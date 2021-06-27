Fitchburg first responders rescue six ducklings from storm drain

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Six ducklings were reunited with their mama after getting trapped in a storm drain.

A Fitchburg police officer first noticed the mother duck standing along the curb of Williamsburg Way near Verona Road on Saturday morning. According to the police department, an officer discovered six ducklings had fallen through a storm drain and were unable to get out.

The Fitchburg Fire Department entered the storm drain to rescue all the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.

First responders had some fun and decided to name the ducks “Huey, Dewey, Louie, Daisy, Penelope, and Petunia.”

