Advertisement

Grab an Umbrella: Daily rain chances thru Thursday

An unsettled weather pattern remains in place across the Midwest. Ample moisture will allow scattered showers and storms to fester each day.
A stalled frontal boundary and weak low-pressure will trigger scattered showers and a few...
A stalled frontal boundary and weak low-pressure will trigger scattered showers and a few storms each day.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds drifted over southern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon - keeping highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Luckily, rain chances remain low until Monday morning.

A corridor of moisture and upper-level energy is positioned from SW to NE across the nation’s midsection. That corridor will be the focus of daily rain chances through the middle of the week. At the surface, a weak frontal boundary was located across northern Illinois. Southerly winds will kick the boundary farther North tonight and may spark a few showers into Monday Morning.

There is a 60% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday - primarily in the vicinity of the frontal boundary. These showers and storms will be random and scattered in nature. Highs will climb into the upper 70s - near 80ºF both days.

Winds begin shifting out of the North on Wednesday. The warm and humid air mass won’t clear southern Wisconsin until Thursday. A cold front will bring in cooler and less humid air - along with a few showers/storms. Highs will remain in the lower - mid 70s through next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake

Latest News

Radar
Smaller Rain Chances Sunday
Scattered showers and a few storms remain in the forecast next week.
Dodging Rain Showers Next Week
Umbrellas Up - Periods of rain and storms Saturday through Saturday night
Weekend Rainfall Totals
Umbrellas Up - Periods of rain and storms Saturday through Saturday night