Grab an Umbrella: Daily rain chances thru Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds drifted over southern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon - keeping highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Luckily, rain chances remain low until Monday morning.

A corridor of moisture and upper-level energy is positioned from SW to NE across the nation’s midsection. That corridor will be the focus of daily rain chances through the middle of the week. At the surface, a weak frontal boundary was located across northern Illinois. Southerly winds will kick the boundary farther North tonight and may spark a few showers into Monday Morning.

There is a 60% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday - primarily in the vicinity of the frontal boundary. These showers and storms will be random and scattered in nature. Highs will climb into the upper 70s - near 80ºF both days.

Winds begin shifting out of the North on Wednesday. The warm and humid air mass won’t clear southern Wisconsin until Thursday. A cold front will bring in cooler and less humid air - along with a few showers/storms. Highs will remain in the lower - mid 70s through next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.