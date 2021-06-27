Advertisement

Iowa woman gets prison for stealing $500,000 from aunt

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for stealing roughly half a million dollars from her husband’s ailing aunt.

Kimberly Anny Henny was sentenced Friday to five years and 10 months in prison for taking advantage of her husband’s aunt, who was blind and suffered from diminished cognitive abilities.

The 53-year-old Waterloo woman was also ordered to pay $494,724 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Henny claimed she took the money to help support the nonprofit she had started, but she actually used the money to pay for a family vacation, furniture, spa expenses and other personal items.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.

