Lafayette County crews searching river for missing 5-year-old girl

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Lafayette County are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl in a rural in the eastern part of the county.

The girl was last seen near a bridge on County road M just west of Woodford yesterday evening.

Officials have confirmed they are searching the river for her. Multiple agencies have brought out boats and sonar to help in the search.

A Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy told NBC 15 said the search will take a while.

