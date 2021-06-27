Advertisement

Lafayette County crews searching river for missing 5-year-old girl

Emergency crews are responding to a scene in Lafayette County after reports of a missing child.
By Bremen Keasey
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Lafayette County are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl in a rural in the eastern part of the county.

The girl was last seen near a bridge on County road M just west of Woodford yesterday evening.

Officials have confirmed they are searching the river for her. Multiple agencies have brought out boats and sonar to help in the search.

A Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy told NBC 15 said the search will take a while.

This is a developing story.

