Madison man dies after Door County drowning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man drowned Saturday night in Door County.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were called to Clark Lake near Grady Road in the Town of Sevastopol just before 8 p.m. for a person in distress.

After searching for half an hour, first responders pulled an unresponsive man from the water.

The 24-year-old Madison man was taken by ambulance to the Door County Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

No other information, including the name of the victim, is being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

