Advertisement

Madison man dies after Door County drowning

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man drowned Saturday night in Door County.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were called to Clark Lake near Grady Road in the Town of Sevastopol just before 8 p.m. for a person in distress.

After searching for half an hour, first responders pulled an unresponsive man from the water.

The 24-year-old Madison man was taken by ambulance to the Door County Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

No other information, including the name of the victim, is being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake

Latest News

Iowa woman gets prison for stealing $500,000 from aunt
A Limited Five Way Collaboration. Featuring light beer styles from around the world brewed by...
Wisconsin breweries releasing limited edition beer collection
Picture source - Pixabay
City-wide burn ban is lifted in Whitewater
New Stores to open at Hilldale Shopping Center