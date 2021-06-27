Advertisement

New Stores to open at Hilldale Shopping Center

(NBC15)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale will be welcoming two new additions to its shopping center this summer.

Petphoria offers luxurious pet products, from delicious treats to trendy toys, alongside apparel and accessories for both pets and people. “We are so excited to be able to connect with our community and can’t wait to show you what Petphoria is all about!” says founder Grace Wang.

More information can be found on their webpage.

Petphoria & Indochino opening at Hilldale
Petphoria & Indochino opening at Hilldale(WMTV)

Indochino offers custom custom suits, shirts, chinos, blazers and overcoats with endless personalization options, including lapels, pockets, buttons, linings and monograms. “Our expert Style Guides are ready to help them look great for any occasion through perfectly fitting, personalized, well-priced clothing,” says Drew Green, President & CEO of INDOCHINO.

You can book an appointment here.

Petphoria & Indochino opening at Hilldale
Petphoria & Indochino opening at Hilldale(WMTV)

Petphoria will open June 30 as a popup across from Anthropologie. Indochino will be opening July 2 next to Anthropologie.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire
Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake

Latest News

Picture source - Pixabay
City-wide burn ban is lifted in Whitewater
Flooding concerns along the Kickapoo River.
Daily Rain Chances Sticking Around
Police and fire crews helped reunite the ducklings with their mama.
Fitchburg first responders rescue six ducklings from storm drain
County officials estimate that there is over $290,000 in public infrastructure damage
State of Emergency declared in Crawford County after flooding