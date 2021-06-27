New Stores to open at Hilldale Shopping Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale will be welcoming two new additions to its shopping center this summer.

Petphoria offers luxurious pet products, from delicious treats to trendy toys, alongside apparel and accessories for both pets and people. “We are so excited to be able to connect with our community and can’t wait to show you what Petphoria is all about!” says founder Grace Wang.

Petphoria & Indochino opening at Hilldale (WMTV)

Indochino offers custom custom suits, shirts, chinos, blazers and overcoats with endless personalization options, including lapels, pockets, buttons, linings and monograms. “Our expert Style Guides are ready to help them look great for any occasion through perfectly fitting, personalized, well-priced clothing,” says Drew Green, President & CEO of INDOCHINO.

Petphoria will open June 30 as a popup across from Anthropologie. Indochino will be opening July 2 next to Anthropologie.

