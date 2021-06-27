RV sales spike driven by more first-time buyers during pandemic

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Camping season has looked a little different since 2020, with more first time RV users hitting the road and heading to Wisconsin state parks. Research from the RV Industry Association showed 46 million Americans planned to take a trip in their camper over the past year.

Lloyd Pamperin is one of those people. Pamperin is a a long-time camper, often bringing his kids and grandkids along for the ride.

“We go several times every year to the state parks, but seldom to the same one twice,” he said.

With that many people, Pamperin’s RV comes in handy. The Wisconsin native has had his current trailer for about five years.

“We, like all campers, upgrade, you start with tents and then you go to pop-up,” he explained.

Unlike Pamperin, some campers spending the last weekend of June at Lake Kegonsa State Park are first-time RV users.

“We got tired of going to the public bathroom and not having AC,” explained Illinois resident Tammie Sage.

Sage grew up camping in tents and pop-up campers, but she and her husband only bought their first RV in July 2020, less than a year ago.

“We are totally in love with our trailer, we love having the AC and a bathroom and a shower,” she said.

Over the last 20 years, the RV Industry Association said ownership increased 62 percent, but the trend really took off during the pandemic. Ken Wodek, general manager at Kunes RV of Stoughton, said sales have gone up in the last year and 90 percent are first-time buyers.

“I think they started using less mass transportation like airplanes and trains,” Wodek said.

He added he has seen buyers of all ages, including families with kids, younger couples and millennials who can now work remotely from anywhere.

“Right now, there’s still that excitement factor that started last year and seems to be carrying on to this year,” he explained.

For RV users, whether first-timers like Sage or veterans like Pamperin, the drive behind using their campers is the same.

“Just being out in the outdoors and the fresh air,” Sage said.

Pamperin added, “Spend more time with your family because there’s less distractions.” His granddaughter Lilly chimed in: “And no schedules!”

Wodek said heading into the summer of 2021, he does not expect the uptick in sales to slow down anytime soon. He said some retailers are even running low on the number of RVs they have on the lot, and campground reservations are “jam-packed.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.