Smaller Rain Chances Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The unsettled weather continues as we wrap up the weekend, and quite frankly as we move through the week ahead. The good news is that there will be some dry hours and we aren’t looking at many all-day washouts. For most places, rain is still a welcomed sight with the ongoing drought.

Look for mostly cloudy skies today with periods of drizzle and mist. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s with some places topping out into the 80s if we can squeeze a little sunshine. A cold front will be moving through the area and temporarily bringing an end to the rain late today and into tonight. Overnight lows dip back into the lower 60s.

Monday will likely start off dry, despite mainly cloudy skies. That frontal boundary that sagged southward will slowly creep back northward ahead of a developing area of low pressure. This will bring increasing rain chances, especially by the overnight hours. Highs Monday will be around 80 degrees with lows back into the middle 60s.

That frontal boundary will meander north and south of the region through much of the week. This will keep daily chances of shower and storm activity through the end of the week. There are signs in starts to push out heading into your 4th of July Weekend. The downfall to this may be some unseasonably cool air for this time of year with small rain chances.

