State of Emergency declared in Crawford County after flooding

STEUBEN, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials in Crawford County have declared a State of Emergency following flash flooding and storm damage following an onslaught of rain on Saturday morning.

Several state highways and county roads were shut down or barricaded over the weekend.

“The biggest thing is we want to get these roads cleaned off so people can get to where they need to go,” said Marc Myhre, an emergency management specialist with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

County officials estimate that there is over $290,000 in public infrastructure damage with many areas still reporting damage. Personal property assessments are currently ongoing.

Community member Jane Roach, who delivers mail around the county, said she drove more than 30 miles of detour to complete her route. “[There’s] lots of debris, more than I’ve ever seen before in my 13 years of delivering mail,” she said.

“We needed rain, but not all at once,” she added. “The wrath of God opened up over Crawford County.”

According to Myhre, the county’s state of emergency is expected to last until Monday.

The National Weather Service has currently issued a River Flood Warning for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills and Steuben into Monday.

Northern Crawford County is estimated to have received nearly 12 inches of rain, with areas around the Village of Seneca receiving an estimated 6+ inches of rain and an estimated 4+ inches of rain for within the City of Prairie du Chien, according to a press release from the Crawford Co. Emergency Management.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers of the seriousness of water covering roadways.

