Wisconsin breweries releasing limited edition beer collection

A Limited Five Way Collaboration. Featuring light beer styles from around the world brewed by notable Wisconsin breweries.(Working Draft Brewing)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five local breweries are coming together to brew a collection of light beer styles from around the world based off of different sausages.

Each brewery is focusing on 1 of 5 kinds of sausage: Polish, Bratwurst, Italian, Hotdog and Chorizo.

Two breweries in and near Madison are taking part in the collaboration. Working Draft Beer Company in Madison is featuring a brew based on Polish sausage and Waunakee-based The Lone Girl Brewing Company is brewing a beer based on Italian sausage.

Each participating brewery will be releasing their individual beers starting the week of July 4. 1840 Brewing Company will also be selling mixed packs of the beers beginning July 2.

More information on the release can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

