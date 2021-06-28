8 in 10 Dane Co. adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. residents are far outpacing the rest of Wisconsin – and the country – when it comes to getting their COVID-19 vaccines. New numbers from the Dept. of Health Services show more than eight in ten adults who live in Madison and the surrounding area have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Over three-quarters of those over 18 have completed their series. To put that into perspective, the Dane Co. number is nearly 20 points higher than the percentage of people across the state who have received all their required doses.

The numbers come from a new addition to the state health agency’s COVID-19 dashboard. Previously, the only numbers provided by DHS were those affecting the total population. The latest update now lets users track the over-18 population only.

Dane Co. Wisconsin At least one dose (Adults 18+) 80.6% 61.0% Completed series (Adults 18+) 76.2% 57.3% At least one dose (Total population) 68.6% 50.1% Completed series (Total population) 64.5% 46.7%

Among those 65 years old and older, that number soars even higher, DHS reports, with a full 96.5 percent of people in that age group having received at least one dose and 93.3 percent of them have already finished their series.

Moving down age groups, the 18-24 cohort is the only one under 75 percent when it comes to having received at least one dose, yet is still pushing 58 percent, or 18 points higher than the state’s mark.

According to the agency’s dashboard, those figures would not include children between 12 and 17 years old who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine in addition to younger children for whom no version has been approved. When those groups are included, Dane Co. still leads the state and holds a sizable lead over nearly all other counties.

Received at least one dose Dane Co. Wisconsin 18-24 57.9% 41.3% 25-34 77.2% 46.6% 35-44 84.1% 54.9% 45-54 82.7% 56.7% 55-64 86.0% 67.2% 65+ 96.5% 84.5%

Wisconsin Tops 50%

Wisconsin did achieve its own milestone over the weekend, surpassing the 50 percent mark for total number residents – including those who are not eligible – who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state crossed the halfway point over the weekend and, as of Monday, sits at 50.1 percent.

Just under 47 percent of state residents have completed their vaccination series, DHS reports.

While the state has crossed the threshold, hitting new ones will seemingly get harder and harder with the number of vaccines administered last week hitting its lowest point this year. The 52,320 doses administered last week is just an eighth of the highwater mark (426,613) reached in early April.

New cases keep falling

As the number of vaccinations continue to rise, the number of cases continues to fall.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases in Wisconsin has now dropped to 72 cases per day over the past week. That is the lowest level since March 25 of last year.

The state averaged just one death per day over the last seven days as well, DHS numbers show. The latest total brings the number of confirmed deaths reported in Wisconsin to 7,289, while another 820 are considered probable deaths.

