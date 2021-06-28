Advertisement

Coping with condo collapse tragedy in Florida

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CNN) – The images from South Florida are hard to see.

For days, people around the world have watched rescuers sift through a mountain of rubble, searching for those trapped underneath it.

“We normally are shaken when things that seem normal and consistent prove otherwise,” said Ken Yeager, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program at The Ohio State University Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

It’s still unclear what caused the beachside condo to collapse, and the uncertainty can cause feelings of helplessness.

The feelings are natural following a disaster, according to Yeager.

“When you see events like this that seem to be random, it makes you feel as if the world’s not quite as safe a place to be,” he said.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, talking to someone you trust is a good idea, according to Yeager.

“Getting another person’s perspective or another person’s feedback on the situation will help with your processing of the situation,” he said.

In disasters, you can often feel powerless. To with help that, do something you can finish.

“Any random task will do,” Yeager said. “If it’s cooking or baking or painting or whatever it does so that you can step back and see something done and it’s that concrete sense of accomplishment that keeps us moving forward.”

Another option, when the images and news get to be too much, simply take a break from it.

According to Yeager, you can always return when you feel ready.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake

Latest News

Highway 113 southbound lanes closed following crash
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
EXPLAINER: Infrastructure deal targets lead pipes
Keep the rain gear handy - More wet weather expected this week
Leo Soto, who created this memorial with grocery stores donating flowers and candles, pauses in...
Remembering the dead and missing in Florida condo collapse