Director of Dane County parks to retire after 28 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Parks Director, Darren Marsh, is retiring later this week after 28 years working for the Dane County Parks system.

Marsh began working for the Dane County Parks system in 1993 as Operations Manager before being selected as Director in 2003, a release said.

The system has expanded from approximately 5,600 acres in 2003 to approximately 15,000 acres of land in 2021 since Marsh became Director.

“We’re incredibly grateful to have had Darren serve the Dane County community and care for our treasured outdoor spaces for more than two and a half decades,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Darren’s dedication to Dane County, its natural resources, and the people who call it home has inspired many throughout his career and has helped make the Dane County Parks system what it is today. We wish him the best on a well-deserved retirement and thank him for his many years of service.”

Marsh received the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association’s “Professional Award of Merit,” the highest professional award given by WPRA, earlier this year.

According to a release, the Department of Land and Water Resources’ Robertson Road Operations Facility will be named in Marsh’s honor. Pending approval, the complex, used to house parks and lake management equipment, will be named the Darren Marsh Parks and Lake Management Facility.

The Foundation for Dane County Parks will be hosting an event in Marsh’s honor on September 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Event details can be found on the Foundation website.

