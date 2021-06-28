Drag community sees comeback in in-person shows after COVID-19

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Pride Month is wrapping up, and the drag scene is making a strong comeback after COVID-19. The pandemic limited performances to virtual and socially-distanced shows, but Wisconsin drag queens are back in-person with all the makeup, sequins, high heels and glamour audiences should expect.

Makeup, rhinestones, glamour - it's all here at the drag brunch here at Flavors! Wine Bar. I'm talking to these queens... Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Sunday, June 27, 2021

At a Sunday drag brunch at Flavors Wine Bar in Sun Prairie, five performers took the “stage”, including Madison drag queen Bianca Lynn Breeze. For eight years, Breeze has been participating in and hosting drag shows across Wsconsin.

“I love all eyes on me and what better than to lip sync to Britney Spears and have all eyes on you,” she said.

Breeze’s journey to drag was not an easy choice. Growing up in a small town, Breeze explained people were not very tolerant of the LGBTQ+ community; for example, Breeze said peers would write derogatory words for a lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender person on her car. Breeze also shared that she used to hold her own misconceptions about drag.

“I always thought that if you were in drag, that meant that you wanted to be a woman,” Breeze explained, adding that as she got more involved, she started to see the creative, artistic and entertainment aspects.

Breeze loves performing for a crowd, but in 2020, COVID-19 abruptly limited the drag scene to virtual and socially distanced shows. Breeze started hosting live bingo nights over Facebook.

“Talking into a camera is crazy, I hated it,” she said.

Milwaukee drag queen Melee described the shutdown: “It was like being put in a straitjacket.”

As someone who grew up dancing and performing, Melee said it was jarring to suddenly have that opportunity unavailable, but when restrictions started lifting in spring and summer 2021, it was time for performers like Melee and Breeze to hit the stage once again.

“[It] is like taking the straitjacket off, and I could bounce around on my couch again but outside for everyone to cheer and throw money at me,” Melee explained.

Got to spend work at a drag brunch today, and these performers were all FABULOUS. So much fun seeing events like this back in full swing. Happy #pridemonth everyone 🏳️‍🌈🌈 Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Sunday, June 27, 2021

It is not all about the glitz and glamour though. Breeze explained interacting with people and seeing their reaction—especially without a mask—is the best part of getting back to normal.

“All you can see is [eyes] up, so you don’t know if they’re yawning under their mask or if they’re smiling or what it is they’re doing, so it’s so amazing to see people’s smiles on their face or laughing or singing along with you,” she said.

For these performers, being face to face again is a chance to create connections with their fellow queens, the LGBTQ community and an even wider audience.

“I want people to see someone like them or to see amazing entertainment,” Breeze said.

Melee added, “I get to express myself and show that off to my community and we get back together and do, be proud of ourselves.”

Breeze added events like Sunday’s drag brunch help raise money not just for performers, but for LGBTQ businesses as well, many of which she says are struggling.

