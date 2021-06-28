East Washington pedestrians call for more enforcement following deadly hit-and-run crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Walkers and bikers along East Washington Avenue are calling for change in Madison, following a deadly hit-and-run this past weekend.

People who live along East Wash say this is a dangerous strip for drivers, particularly at night.

“There’s people constantly revving their engines, racing down the street and there’s almost no enforcement,” Reed Kolany, lives on East Washington Avenue said.

East Washington avenue is a 3-mile strip with a tainted reputation soiled with dangerous driving, crashes and hit & runs.

“This is a regular thing. I’m not surprised whatsoever,” Kolany said.

Kolany is right in the thick of it. He has lived on the busy road for the last year.

“I’ve had motorcycles crash right in front of my apartment and there was plastic all over the street,” he said “You have to be on your guard because you never know what’s going to happen.”

People who live nearby said navigating the area is not safe on two feet or two wheels.

“Biking on East Wash is not recommended,” Guy Thorzaldsen, East Washington biker said.

He bikes around Madison, but tries to avoid the area if he can.

“Even crossing is kind of hard. You have to wait five seconds after a light to make sure everyone has gone through,” he said.

In October of last year, the city of Madison dropped speed limits on East Wash 5 to 10 miles per hour to combat reckless driving. They also added more signage and traffic cones to help with visibility.

But some walkers and bikers said it’s not enough.

“It didn’t do anything whatsoever. People are doing the same speed limit that they were doing before,” Kolany said.

Both agree, making it to the other end of the crosswalk should be a given.

“[We need] more enforcement, and I know the police is busy, but this is important that people can cross,” Thorzaldsen said.

NBC15 reached out to Madison police department about this topic, but no one was available to speak today.

This story will be updated.

