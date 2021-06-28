Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A family is mourning the loss of their little girl after she drowned over the weekend.

Authorities say a 7-year-old girl was swept under by the current Saturday evening and help couldn’t get to her in time. Search crews found her body hours later not far from where she went into the water.

Officials have not identified the girl but the family tells NBC15 her name is Leah Foster.

“Leah was one of a kind, an angel. She would light up a room,” said Tricia Foster.

Leah just finished the first grade and loved spending time with her two older brothers and her cousin Payton. Tricia and Kayla Foster, Leah’s aunts say she loved scary movies and the great outdoors.

Leah’s aunt says Saturday she was outside in the neighborhood with other children and the kids went further than they were told to go. That’s when they ended up at the river.

“They went for a bike ride and went down to the river to go swimming. One of her friends went into the water and they went a little too deep,” said Foster.

Once Leah was pulled under by the current, the other kids couldn’t get to her in time and went for help but it was too late. “The whole family was in shock,” says Foster.

This is a difficult time for the family as Leah’s mother Danielle is battling stage four stomach and liver cancer.

“That’s been really tough on our family...this is something no family should go through,” said Tricia.

As they mourn and heal together, the family wants to raise awareness about kids and water safety. “Just really stress to your babies how dangerous the water can be,” said Kayla Foster.

Leah’s father Adam is a firefighter with the Woodford Fire Department. He says he wants to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

The Foster family says they’re in the process of making Leah’s funeral arrangements. An online fundraiser has been started to help the family during this difficult time.

