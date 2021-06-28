Gov. Evers announces $1.4 million in coastal grants for Wisconsin communities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday $1.4 million in coastal grants for 40 Wisconsin communities.

The grants, administered by the Department of Administration’s (DOA) Wisconsin Coastal Management Program, are intended to support quality of life, foster economic development, create resiliency and protect and improve the Great Lakes resources in Wisconsin’s coastal communities, according to a release.

“Wisconsin’s Great Lakes are critical to our state’s economy and our heritage,” said Gov. Evers. “Both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior provide our residents with drinking water, commerce, and fun. From Bayfield to Sheboygan and Milwaukee to Kenosha, our Great Lakes help make Wisconsin an undeniably beautiful destination for residents and tourists. These grants will help support incredible work being across the state, including to support public access, restore habitat, and control pollution.”

Local, state and tribal governments, regional planning commissions, universities and nonprofit organizations are eligible to receive grants.

Recipients for this year’s grants were recommended by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council, a governor-appointed advisory group. The funds are part of a federally funded Coastal Management Program in Wisconsin, the Office of the Governor said.

“Thanks to the partnerships with local, state, and federal partners, Wisconsin is investing in our coastal communities and resources,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “We’re grateful that folks are stepping up all across the state to protect, restore, and enhance the Great Lakes for all our state’s residents and those who choose to travel to our shores.”

