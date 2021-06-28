Highway 113 southbound lanes reopen after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A section of southbound lanes of state highway 113 are now reopened after they were closed due to a crash, according to WisDOT.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Barby Lane, according to an alert. The lane closures lasted for an hour.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.

This is developing. NBC15 will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.