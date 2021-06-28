Janesville man arrested after early morning search of his home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old man was arrested Monday after police executed an early morning search warrant at a Janesville home and allegedly discovered a cache of drugs and guns.

According to the police department, Abdul Deshawn Harriel was taken into custody and booked into the Rock Co. jail with four counts against him. (listed below). He is currently awaiting his first court appearance.

During their search, the Janesville Police Dept. Street Crimes Unit served the warrant around 3:30 a.m. at 928 Todd Dr. Officers reported discovering four handguns, 5.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 47 grams of marijuana, 91 THC vape cartridges as well as nearly $2,000 in cash.

According to police, Harriel was booked for:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

