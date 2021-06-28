Keep the rain gear handy - More wet weather expected this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep an umbrella handy! More wet weather is expected to impact southern Wisconsin this week. The best chance of rain and storms this week will come on Tuesday. Rain and storms are likely on Tuesday. On and off rain and storms will be possible Wednesday through Thursday. Not one day this week will be washout, though. It looks like our rain chances will taper off for the start of the 4th of July holiday weekend.

More Wet Weather - Madison's Rain Chances (NBC15)

This recent wet stretch of weather has put a big dent in the rainfall deficit and drought. Since Thursday, June 24, 2.07 inches of rain has been recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport. Madison’s year-to-date rainfall total is up to 11.32″, which is still well below normal for the end of June. Madison should have recorded 17.90″ of rain by this time of year.

Rainfall Update - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

More rain showers and a few storms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening. Places along the WI-IL state line will have the best chance of seeing a rain shower or storm later today. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Places that see a little more sunshine will be warmer than places that see more rain and clouds. With dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, it is going to feel very humid outside.

Monday night be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will range from the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Much of the overnight will be dry. However, there will be an increasing chance of rain and a few thunderstorms late tonight into Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, two rounds of rain showers and storms will likely impact the area. The first round of scattered rain showers and a few storms will come through Tuesday morning. The second round of scattered rain showers and a few storms will develop along a cold front and move through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday will be on either side of 80 degrees.

Tuesday's Planner (NBC15)

Future Radar Tuesday 8AM (NBC15)

Future Radar Tuesday 4PM (NBC15)

It is not out of the question that a stronger storm, or two, could develop Tuesday afternoon or evening. The eastern half of the area will be under a MARGINAL threat of severe on Tuesday. The threat of severe weather on Tuesday will be a conditional threat of severe weather. The potential for severe weather will depend on if there is enough clearing between round one and round two. If a stronger storm develops, the main threat will be strong to damaging winds.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Tuesday (NBC15)

Severe Weather Threat Maps - Tuesday (NBC15)

The same cold front that will slide through the area on Tuesday will still be near the area on Wednesday and Thursday, which is why there will still be a low end chance for rain and storms. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be on either side of 80 degrees.

The pick day of the workweek this week will be Friday. Expect a lot of sunshine, cooler and less humid weather as we wrap up the workweek and head into the holiday weekend. Highs on Friday will only be in the lower to mid 70s, which is below average for this time of year.

Muggy Meter (NBC15)

The pleasant weather conditions will continue into Saturday. Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The 4th of July will be warmer and more humid. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. There will also be a slight chance of rain and storms on Sunday. Right now, it looks like it is going to be far from a complete washout.

4th of July Weekend Forecast (NBC15)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.